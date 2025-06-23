Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA) Receives $40.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Oruka Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Oruka Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORKA opened at $11.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $437.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of -0.38. Oruka Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $31.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.71.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.17. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oruka Therapeutics will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oruka Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Oruka Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 4,161.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,610,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,853 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 95,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 12,952 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 2,348.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 328,434 shares during the period. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oruka Therapeutics

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel monoclonal antibody therapeutics for PsO and other I&I indications. Its pipeline includes ORKA-001 and ORKA-002. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

