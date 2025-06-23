Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 6,170 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,170 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.7% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $29,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $66,088,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 21,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $274.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.36 and a 200 day moving average of $251.50. The company has a market cap of $763.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.90 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Baird R W raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.70.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,703,729.20. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,884,750. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

