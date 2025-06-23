Paychex (PAYX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q4 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.20 per share and revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Paychex has set its FY25 guidance at $4.96-5.05 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.960-5.050 EPS.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Paychex to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $149.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Paychex has a one year low of $115.40 and a one year high of $161.24. The company has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 90.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Paychex from $141.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Paychex from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on Paychex

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total transaction of $544,762.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,709,408.75. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $3,333,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.