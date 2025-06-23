PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its stake in PayPal by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 16,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.0% in the first quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 3,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.1% in the first quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in PayPal by 26.0% during the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 52,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 66.8% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal stock opened at $70.05 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.06. The company has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $281,168.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,274.36. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $304,824.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,894.92. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,796 shares of company stock worth $863,028 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $103.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.29.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

