PFG Investments LLC Acquires 178 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at about $390,000. Dover Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $1,250,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVO stock opened at $73.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 34.52%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVO. Wall Street Zen upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

