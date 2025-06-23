PFG Investments LLC Buys 1,855 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $68.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.56. The firm has a market cap of $88.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.89%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

