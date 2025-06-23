PFG Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after buying an additional 12,148 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 199,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,933,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 21,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $189.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.46. The firm has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $163.19 and a 12-month high of $200.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

