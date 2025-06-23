PFG Investments LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DTE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in DTE Energy by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE opened at $132.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.06 and a 200-day moving average of $129.53. DTE Energy Company has a 12-month low of $108.40 and a 12-month high of $140.39. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DTE Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.93.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

