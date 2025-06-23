PFG Investments LLC Has $789,000 Position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 60.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,221 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ProShares Bitcoin ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 317,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after buying an additional 143,570 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 254.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 43,735 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 2,128.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 48,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 333.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BITO stock opened at $20.67 on Monday. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $27.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.61.

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.