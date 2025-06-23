PFG Investments LLC Has $810,000 Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Corteva by 307.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 37,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

CTVA opened at $73.59 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $74.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.92. The company has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.75.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Corteva had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 41.46%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Corteva from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Corteva from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.83.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

