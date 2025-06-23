PFG Investments LLC Increases Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLV. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Kentucky Trust Co grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $32.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.34. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $33.87.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

