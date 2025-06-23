PFG Investments LLC Purchases 274 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 762.9% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.80.

MPC stock opened at $168.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.77 and its 200 day moving average is $146.81. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $115.10 and a one year high of $183.31.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

