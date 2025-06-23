PFG Investments LLC Sells 1,587 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

PFG Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Xylem alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,644,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,323,325,000 after buying an additional 303,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,804,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,623,000 after purchasing an additional 135,492 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Xylem by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,561,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883,845 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Xylem by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,369,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,985,000 after purchasing an additional 320,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Xylem by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,009,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,229,000 after purchasing an additional 359,276 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on XYL. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Xylem to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.71.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $124.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $143.50.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.