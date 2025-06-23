PFG Investments LLC Sells 83 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG opened at $248.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.82 and a 52-week high of $258.75. The company has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $248.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.25.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $229.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. CIBC upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RSG

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.