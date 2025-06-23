PFG Investments LLC Trims Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.50, for a total transaction of $549,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,021,107. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total transaction of $9,707,143.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,329 shares in the company, valued at $71,820,433.62. The trade was a 11.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,869 shares of company stock valued at $44,868,201. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $287.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.11.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $265.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.14. The company has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.21 and a fifty-two week high of $277.83.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

