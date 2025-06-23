PFG Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,850,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,960,547,000 after acquiring an additional 220,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,856,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,635,000 after purchasing an additional 193,681 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Prudential Financial by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,686,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,513,000 after buying an additional 897,916 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,410,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,230,000 after purchasing an additional 352,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,454,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.2%

PRU opened at $104.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.44 and a 200-day moving average of $110.09. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.38 and a 52 week high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.11. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 85.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRU. Wall Street Zen upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 1,675,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $48,000,009.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,168,461 shares in the company, valued at $90,744,723.04. This trade represents a 112.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

