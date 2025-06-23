PFG Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,650 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,057 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in HP by 7.9% in the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 36,971 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,915 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 6.3% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,282 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $613,817.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169 shares in the company, valued at $4,814.81. This trade represents a 99.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ opened at $24.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.34. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $39.80.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 244.99% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. HP’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HPQ. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut shares of HP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

