Praxis Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,032,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBH. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

NYSE PBH opened at $83.37 on Monday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.94 and a 12 month high of $90.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $296.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

