Praxis Investment Management Inc. Invests $520,000 in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Citigroup lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target (down previously from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.67.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.4%
SHW opened at $332.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $83.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $348.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $292.27 and a 12 month high of $400.42.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 71.86% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.
Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.87%.
Sherwin-Williams Company Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
