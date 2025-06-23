Praxis Investment Management Inc. Purchases 140 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $1,032,236,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 822.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,263,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,167,000 after buying an additional 1,126,783 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 43,296.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 857,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,176,000 after buying an additional 855,961 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,566,000 after buying an additional 609,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 8,343.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 177,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,775,000 after buying an additional 175,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.20.

Charter Communications stock opened at $386.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $386.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $282.18 and a one year high of $437.06. The stock has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.70 by ($0.28). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

