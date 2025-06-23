Praxis Investment Management Inc. Sells 120 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Brinker International alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 8,187.9% in the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Brinker International by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Brinker International by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Brinker International by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Brinker International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 50,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ramona Hood sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $105,073.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,650.64. This trade represents a 8.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.91, for a total transaction of $319,388.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,522.81. The trade was a 10.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,127 shares of company stock worth $2,128,062 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Brinker International from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Brinker International from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Brinker International from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EAT

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of EAT opened at $178.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.09 and a 200-day moving average of $150.91. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.71. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $56.27 and a one year high of $192.22.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Brinker International had a return on equity of 333.03% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brinker International

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.