Praxis Investment Management Inc. Sells 410 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 3,571.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $41.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.66. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Williams Trading set a $58.00 price objective on Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.69.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

