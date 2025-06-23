Praxis Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 8,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Reddy Sandeep sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.18, for a total value of $184,409.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,848.08. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DPZ. BTIG Research set a $530.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.17.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $447.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 52-week low of $396.06 and a 52-week high of $535.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $473.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.76.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.21. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.84% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

