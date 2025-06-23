Praxis Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,536,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,135,707,000 after purchasing an additional 44,782 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,557,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,429,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,994,000 after purchasing an additional 47,593 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Enphase Energy by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,668,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,614,000 after purchasing an additional 484,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Enphase Energy by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,451,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,683,000 after purchasing an additional 331,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.35 per share, with a total value of $185,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,598,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,099,559.60. This trade represents a 0.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ENPH. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $35.85 on Monday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $130.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

