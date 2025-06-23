Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Receives $100.41 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.41.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QTWO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

In related news, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $87,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,472.57. This trade represents a 5.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 397 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $36,881.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 58,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,429,168.90. This trade represents a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,014 shares of company stock worth $3,251,601 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Q2 by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,675,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,045,000 after buying an additional 60,958 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at $202,645,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Q2 by 1.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,957,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,651,000 after acquiring an additional 30,480 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Q2 by 28.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,724,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,948,000 after acquiring an additional 378,394 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Q2 by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,518,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,825,000 after acquiring an additional 152,872 shares during the period.

QTWO stock opened at $88.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Q2 has a twelve month low of $57.07 and a twelve month high of $112.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

