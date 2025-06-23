QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $503,000 Position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,513,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,821,222,000 after purchasing an additional 674,859 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,960,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,926 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,477,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $997,034,000 after acquiring an additional 601,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,938,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,422,000 after acquiring an additional 336,747 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE D opened at $54.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.99 and a 52 week high of $61.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.94 and its 200 day moving average is $54.68.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.55%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

