QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 261 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 295,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,096,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 688,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,142,000 after buying an additional 31,255 shares during the period. Finally, Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $93.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

Insider Activity at Sempra Energy

In related news, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $595,193.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,117.94. This represents a 32.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 4,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $343,114.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,786.94. This represents a 19.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $74.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $61.90 and a 12-month high of $95.77.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.70%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

