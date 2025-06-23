RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Director Sells $218,555.40 in Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.32, for a total transaction of $218,555.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,730.20. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

NYSE RBC opened at $372.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $354.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.92. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $260.53 and a 1-year high of $386.41.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.26 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.05%. RBC Bearings’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 50.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,581,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 251.7% during the fourth quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 18,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RBC. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $405.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective (up from $390.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.00.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

