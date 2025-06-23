Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down previously from $12.50) on shares of Reservoir Media in a report on Friday, June 6th.

Reservoir Media Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RSVR opened at $7.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $489.10 million, a P/E ratio of 68.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. Reservoir Media has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $9.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Reservoir Media had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reservoir Media will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reservoir Media

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSVR. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Reservoir Media by 7.5% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 46,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 17,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Irenic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Reservoir Media by 1.2% in the first quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 5,388,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,110,000 after acquiring an additional 65,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Reservoir Media Company Profile

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

See Also

