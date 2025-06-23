Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $10,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $314,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,944,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,728,000 after buying an additional 225,339 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $11,378,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus upgraded Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $54.20 on Monday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.99 and a 1 year high of $61.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

