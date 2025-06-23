Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $11,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Airbnb by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.76, for a total value of $23,305,636.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,294,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,590,061.20. This trade represents a 8.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.55, for a total value of $90,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 170,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,116,646.45. This represents a 0.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,624,472 shares of company stock worth $203,509,100. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Phillip Securities lowered Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.23.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $131.73 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.88 and a fifty-two week high of $163.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.54. The firm has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 30.91%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

