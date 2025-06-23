Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $10,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $517.13.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of AMP opened at $509.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $496.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $512.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.74 and a fifty-two week high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.08 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 68.93% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $4.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 21.75%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

