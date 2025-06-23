Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $12.10 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,201 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $12,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 406.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,875,320 shares of the software company’s stock worth $849,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,960 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $632,566,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $544,381,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 27,505.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,470,531 shares of the software company’s stock worth $384,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Autodesk by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,206,237 shares of the software company’s stock worth $652,127,000 after purchasing an additional 670,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $297.21 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.03 and a 1 year high of $326.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 63.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up from $313.03) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $357.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 486 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $145,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,500. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,671.87. This trade represents a 44.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,995 shares of company stock worth $816,082. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

