Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,988 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Workday were worth $10,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $238.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 131.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.01 and its 200-day moving average is $251.83.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Workday had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.54.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 81,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total value of $17,448,117.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $22,111,395.96. This trade represents a 44.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.61, for a total transaction of $733,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,814.67. This represents a 22.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,762 shares of company stock worth $41,995,382 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

