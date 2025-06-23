Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,858 Shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 533,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $11,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 383,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 111,496 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,057,000. B&I Capital AG boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 509,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,945,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $610,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $20.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $25.83.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $536.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 965.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 129.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KIM

About Kimco Realty

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.