Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 54 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $13,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 435,031.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 770,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,535,000 after purchasing an additional 770,005 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 482,040.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 419,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,117,000 after purchasing an additional 419,375 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $834,556,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 6,083.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 90,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,281,000 after purchasing an additional 89,190 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,033,000 after buying an additional 77,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4,600.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on AutoZone from $4,192.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on AutoZone from $3,600.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial set a $3,995.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price (up previously from $3,750.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,072.24.

In other AutoZone news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,800.01, for a total value of $7,600,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,401.63. The trade was a 92.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,708.93, for a total value of $101,995,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,696,515.78. The trade was a 76.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,912 shares of company stock worth $136,901,262 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $3,644.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,698.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,526.24. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,801.49 and a 12-month high of $3,916.81.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.07 by ($1.71). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.07% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $36.69 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

