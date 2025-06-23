Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,615 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $10,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $1,203,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $229.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $209.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.54. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a twelve month low of $148.09 and a twelve month high of $296.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.39.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 44.23%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

