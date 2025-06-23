RF&L Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

RF&L Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.3% of RF&L Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. RF&L Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Baird R W upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE JPM opened at $274.74 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.90 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $256.36 and a 200-day moving average of $251.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $763.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.