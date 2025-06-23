Riverwater Partners LLC Has $482,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,220,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,161,171,000 after buying an additional 876,417 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $8,310,884,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,113,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,147 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,778,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,465,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,841,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,475,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.3%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $274.74 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.90 and a 52 week high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.50.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $749,567.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 68,757 shares in the company, valued at $18,269,422.47. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

