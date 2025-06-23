Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) CFO Sells $598,399.92 in Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 6,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $598,399.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 524,595 shares in the company, valued at $46,458,133.20. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kiran Kumar Choudary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 11th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $308,875.00.

On Thursday, June 5th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 30,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.24, for a total value of $3,007,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 28th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $332,010.00.

On Thursday, May 22nd, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 10,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $900,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $293,335.00.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 20,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $1,600,800.00.

On Monday, May 5th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 5,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 30th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 23,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,640,770.00.

On Wednesday, April 16th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 2,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $124,060.00.

Rubrik Price Performance

Shares of RBRK opened at $85.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.22. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $103.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $278.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.58) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut Rubrik from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wedbush upped their price target on Rubrik from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Rubrik from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $113.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

Institutional Trading of Rubrik

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBRK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rubrik in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,395,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,328,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,323 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,444 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubrik during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,331,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 1,305.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,116,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Featured Articles

