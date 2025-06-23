Sable Resources (CVE:SAE) Stock Price Down 14.3% – What’s Next?

Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE – Get Free Report) dropped 14.3% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 173,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 205,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sable Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 40.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

About Sable Resources

(Get Free Report)

Sable Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Don Julio project covering an area of 63,314 hectares; the El Fierro project covering an area of 58,510 hectares; the El Fierrazo project, the Los Pumas project, and the Laspina project located in San Juan Province, Argentina; and the Vinata project and the El Escarpe project located in Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sable Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sable Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.