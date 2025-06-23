Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) versus Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Critical Review

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Free Report) and Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.1% of Helmerich & Payne shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Helmerich & Payne shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Saipem and Helmerich & Payne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saipem N/A N/A N/A Helmerich & Payne 7.15% 8.25% 4.16%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Saipem has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helmerich & Payne has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Saipem and Helmerich & Payne, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saipem 0 0 0 1 4.00 Helmerich & Payne 2 9 2 0 2.00

Helmerich & Payne has a consensus price target of $27.45, suggesting a potential upside of 60.74%. Given Helmerich & Payne’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Helmerich & Payne is more favorable than Saipem.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Saipem and Helmerich & Payne”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saipem $15.75 billion 0.34 $331.16 million N/A N/A Helmerich & Payne $2.76 billion 0.62 $344.17 million $2.19 7.80

Helmerich & Payne has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Saipem.

Summary

Helmerich & Payne beats Saipem on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through Asset Based Services, Offshore Drilling, and Energy Carriers segments. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities. The company also engages in onshore engineering and construction, sustainable infrastructures, and robotics and industrialized solutions; and offshore engineering and construction, and wind activities. In addition, the company provides procurement, construction, project management, and engineering integrated services to the oil and gas, civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental markets. Saipem S.p.A. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. H&P’s fleet includes 299 land rigs in the U.S., 31 international land rigs and eight offshore platform rigs.

