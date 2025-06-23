Sawyer & Company Inc Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.8% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM stock opened at $114.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.56. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $494.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.52%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

