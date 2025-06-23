Seaport Res Ptn Cuts Earnings Estimates for JetBlue Airways

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for JetBlue Airways’ current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

JBLU has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.16.

Shares of JBLU opened at $4.01 on Monday. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.80. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14,595.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,599,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,470,000 after buying an additional 16,486,326 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth $1,796,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 119,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 49,712 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

