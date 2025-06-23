Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Receives $22.81 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.81.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,698,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,488,000. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,545,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 382.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 446,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,003,000 after buying an additional 354,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,434,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,114,000 after buying an additional 281,339 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $18.58 and a 52-week high of $23.75.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.70 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 36.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 9.21%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.35%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

