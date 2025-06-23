SONOVA (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of SONOVA (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SONVY. HSBC cut shares of SONOVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Hsbc Global Res lowered SONOVA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. BNP Paribas cut SONOVA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SONOVA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SONVY opened at $59.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.37. SONOVA has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $77.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.6243 per share. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from SONOVA’s previous dividend of $0.57.

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.

