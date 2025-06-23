SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC cut its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 73.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Tull Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Tull Financial Group Inc. now owns 562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 3,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.3%

DIA opened at $421.76 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $366.32 and a 12-month high of $451.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $415.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $424.05.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

