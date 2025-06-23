Stonegate Investment Group LLC Buys New Shares in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CNH Industrial

In related news, insider Kelly Manley sold 3,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $45,402.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,707.10. This trade represents a 2.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Suzanne Heywood sold 11,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $140,373.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 566,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,199,693.50. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,246 shares of company stock worth $511,732 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of CNH opened at $12.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average is $12.26. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $13.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Further Reading

