Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $277,000 Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,619 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 29,595 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 24,965 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $75.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.97. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 12-month low of $65.52 and a 12-month high of $90.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

