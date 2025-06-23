Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $295,000 Stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 26,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 14,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 99,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $718,223.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,646,027.76. The trade was a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $222,497.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,619. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,216 shares of company stock worth $1,017,349. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of DG opened at $111.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Dollar General Corporation has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $135.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.11.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Dollar General from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Dollar General from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dollar General from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer raised Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Dollar General from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.04.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

